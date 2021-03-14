$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.04. 371,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,286. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.