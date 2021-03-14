$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $1,495,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 31,753 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 905,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,962. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.