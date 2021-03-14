$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $2.35. Target posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $180.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,312. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

