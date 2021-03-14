$102.67 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post $102.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.61 million to $106.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $71.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $495.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.39 million to $500.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $690.10 million, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $707.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $160.02. The stock had a trading volume of 540,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,911. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,563,363. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

