11,425 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

