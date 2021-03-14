13,151 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $469,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.91 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.