1,363 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,210.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,193.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

