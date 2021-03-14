14,389 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,820 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,038 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NTES stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

