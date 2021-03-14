$146.83 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to announce $146.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.22 million and the highest is $164.50 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $103.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $526.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.90 million to $544.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $460.62 million, with estimates ranging from $445.26 million to $483.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 195,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,317. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.55.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

