1,653 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of GWRE opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.