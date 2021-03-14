17,004 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,004 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tapestry by 807.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

