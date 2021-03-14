$18.18 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce sales of $18.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.76 billion. General Electric posted sales of $20.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.33 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.34 billion to $89.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE GE traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.58. 134,551,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,538,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in General Electric by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,448,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

