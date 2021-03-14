$19.71 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report $19.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $89.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 174,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $13,984,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

