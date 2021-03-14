19,264 Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 592.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $839.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

