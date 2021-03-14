1,931 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

NYSE MO opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

