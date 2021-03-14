-$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.95) and the lowest is ($2.95). Copa reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Copa’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

CPA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

