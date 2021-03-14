$2.67 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.44. The company had a trading volume of 861,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,011. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $264.86. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.25 and a 200 day moving average of $233.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

