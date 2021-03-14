$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $161.06. 5,172,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,209. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

