21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $28.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

VNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VNET stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $44.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 200,610 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,864,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

