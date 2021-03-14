$23.60 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post sales of $23.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.81 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $96.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $533.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

