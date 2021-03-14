$235.27 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report sales of $235.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.10 million. Cognex posted sales of $167.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $944.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.43 million to $981.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.14 on Friday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

