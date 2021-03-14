2,582 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 666.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $303.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.64.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.