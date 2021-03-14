26,570 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

