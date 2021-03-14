$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.77 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 1,684,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,298. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

