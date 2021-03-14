$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.00 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

