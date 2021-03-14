3,000 Shares in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.

NYSEARCA VXX opened at $13.95 on Friday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

