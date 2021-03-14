$318.05 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post sales of $318.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.80 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $377.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

RRR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

