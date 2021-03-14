32,760 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Quanta Services by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.