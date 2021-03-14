$33.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $33.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.14 billion and the lowest is $32.25 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $35.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 7,518,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,957. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

