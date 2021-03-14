$373.31 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $373.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $376.67 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $255.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after buying an additional 153,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.52 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

