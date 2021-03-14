37,448 Shares in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.25% of Computer Task Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

