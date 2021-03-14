3,824 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,960 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $176.25. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.