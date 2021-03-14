$39.03 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $39.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.45 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $128.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.19 billion to $130.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kroger.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,914,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The Kroger has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.