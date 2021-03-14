3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.