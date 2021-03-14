4,111 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

