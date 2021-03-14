4,157 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock worth $9,951,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

