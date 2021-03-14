41,906 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

