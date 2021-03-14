450,000 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ALTUU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,136. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93.

Altitude Acquisition Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.