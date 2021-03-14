463,164 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 463,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $21.95.

