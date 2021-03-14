$51.90 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $51.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $201.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $203.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 84,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

