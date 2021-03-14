533 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chemed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 295.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Chemed by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $447.29 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

