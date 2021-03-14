5,671 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,033,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

