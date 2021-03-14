$726.59 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $726.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $736.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $712.41 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $689.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $171.76. The company had a trading volume of 881,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.90 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.