$73.17 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $73.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.50 million. Upland Software reported sales of $68.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $312.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 264,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $1,215,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,647,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.