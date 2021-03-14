$759.16 Million in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $759.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.20 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. 1,865,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,233. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,663 shares of company stock worth $1,455,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

