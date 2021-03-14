$795.42 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce $795.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $811.30 million. RH posted sales of $664.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.19.

RH stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.99. The company had a trading volume of 238,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.45 and a 200-day moving average of $427.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in RH by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

