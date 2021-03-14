$821.06 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce sales of $821.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.21 million and the highest is $845.00 million. Pool reported sales of $677.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

POOL traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.24. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pool by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pool by 936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pool by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.