8,362 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

