888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EIHDF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

EIHDF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

