8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $892,411.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001180 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

